Tessa Thompson recently opened up about why she thinks the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become such an incredible global success. To-date, the franchise has made over $14 billion in takings, and cemented itself as the leading force of superhero movies within the film industry. There's clearly a very positive string of things going on behind-the-scenes which are making the MCU work so well, along with a healthy dose of luck and good timing.

Tessa Thompson made her MCU debut as Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

One of the constants that fans love so much about the MCU is the roster of different characters. Taken from the pages of popular Marvel Comics books, each have plenty of layers and have provided relatability for audiences, despite being super-powered individuals. That's what Thompson has picked up on in her observations of the MCU.

Speaking with ET, the actress explained: "Way, before I was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before I dreamt that I ever would be, is that their characters are you know, in epic proportion… These superheroes, these god-like characters and also meanwhile, incredibly human. I’ve always felt that the strength of Marvel films are not just, you know, the action sequences which of course we love as audience members, but really dynamically that action that happens between these characters. Their friendships, their love stories, their loss. I think those are the things that really tug on your heart and make you compel to really follow characters on their journeys. So I think the same will be true in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. And the truth is the same will be true throughout Phase 4 ’cause that’s what Marvel does best."

Thompson seems to have hit the nail on the head. The investment millions have made in watching MCU films has seen them also get heavily involved with the journeys of their favourite characters, and that's something that will see them come back time and again, filling cinemas to the brim to see the next step in the MCU roster's adventures.

When it comes to Thompson's character in particular, we've enjoyed her journey through 'Thor: Ragnarok', and it'll be interesting to see just how she fares when she joins the battle against the most dangerous villain to hit the MCU to-date in 'Avengers: Infinity War'; Thanos.

More: Kevin Feige On How The Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Combat "Superhero Fatigue"

New MCU release 'Black Panther' is available in cinemas now.