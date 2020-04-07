Terry Crews' wife, Rebecca King-Crews, has undergone a double mastectomy to beat breast cancer.
Rebecca King-Crews was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer just a few weeks ago and opted to undergo the surgery, along with a breast reconstruction, as soon as she could in order to beat the disease.
She said: ''Though it was stage 1, you're overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity.
''I just thought to myself, 'Okay, if they find something, Rebecca, just cut it off and reconstruct it.' ''
Rebecca - who has children Wynfrey, 17, and Isiah, 14, with Terry - told the 'America's Got Talent' star her diagnosis as soon as it was confirmed and she recalled how terrified he looked when she broke the news.
She told People magazine: ''My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face ... he looked at me like I was going to die.
''He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, 'I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, 'Okay' and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug.''
The 54-year-old actress underwent surgery on 3 March, with Terry, her pastor Marguerite Reeve and her best friend Muriel by her side.
She joked: ''They're my Holy Trinity.''
After having the procedure, the US was stricken by the coronavirus pandemic and Rebecca admitted she's often hit with various symptoms that she's unsure means she's contracted the respiratory condition or if it's a post-surgical pain as both cause pressure in the chest.
She added: ''I've been so nervous, too, because a couple times I've woken up in the middle of the night with trouble breathing and thought, 'Oh no.'
Rebecca - who is sleeping in the guest room as a precaution - is grateful for all the support the 51-year-old actor has given her while she recovers, including doing all their grocery shopping.
She added: ''I have to give him his props because he's been cooking for me, helping me bathe, and just really stepping up. I tease him all the time, I'm like, Did I have to get cancer to be treated like this?!' ''
