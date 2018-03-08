District and City Attorneys in L.A. rejected the criminal case against Adam Venit because the statute of limitations has expired - but Crews' civil lawsuit is still active.
Terry Crews’ sexual assault case against the Hollywood agent who allegedly groped him has been rejected as a criminal complaint as the statute of limitations has expired.
Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against WME partner Adam Venit, who was accused by Crews of groping him at a party in Los Angeles in February 2016.
According to court documents obtained by Variety, the district attorney argued that the alleged conduct by Venit did not meet the threshold for a felony offence. “Given that the suspect did not make contact with the victim's skin when he grabbed the victim's genitals and there is no restraint involved, a felony filing is declined,” the charge evaluation sheet read.
Terry Crews had accused Adam Venit of groping him at a party in 2016
As a result, the criminal case was rejected by the City Attorney, as the statute of limitations had already expired. The incident took place 25 months ago, and the statue for a lower, misdemeanour offence that the case would have had to be tried as is one year.
More: Terry Crews goes public with the name of the Hollywood executive who allegedly groped him
Back in October last year, the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Crews came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Venit, who he later publicly named after filing an official police complaint with the LAPD on November 8th.
“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” the 49 year old former NFL pro explained in a series of tweets. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates.”
The lawsuit is still active, however, as Crews is also pursuing a civil lawsuit against Venit, accusing him of sexual assault.
More: Terry Crews confirms he has filed a police report regarding groping allegations
