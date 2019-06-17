We can't get enough of Taylor Swift's vibrant new single 'You Need To Calm Down'; an LGBTQ+ positve anthem that also calls out all her online haters. The video features cameos from Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall and Katy Perry among others, and comes ahead of her summer album release 'Lover'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
