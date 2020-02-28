Artist:
Song title: The Man
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Taylor Swift gets in touch with her masculine side in the video for her song 'The Man', where she depicts the stark reality of the way men are treated compared to women. The song features on her album 'Lover', which once again doesn't shy away from the important social issues that Taylor has become known to stand for.

