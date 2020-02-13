Artist:
Song title: The Man
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Taylor Swift sings about double-standards in her song 'The Man', for which she has now unveiled an animated lyric video. The song appeared on her number one album 'Lover' released last year; an album which also featured the singles 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie and the infectious 'You Need to Calm Down'.

