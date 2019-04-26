Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. Vibrant, whimsical and with a musical theatre theme, it has been directed by Dave Meyers. The song is the lead single from her forthcoming seventh album, the details of which are yet to be announced.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....