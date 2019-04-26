Artist:
Song title: ME! (ft. Brendon Urie)
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. Vibrant, whimsical and with a musical theatre theme, it has been directed by Dave Meyers. The song is the lead single from her forthcoming seventh album, the details of which are yet to be announced.

