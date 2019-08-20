Artist:
Song title: Lover
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

As we wait with bubbling excitement for her seventh album release, Taylor Swift teases us with a lyric video for title track 'Lover'. The song sees her going back to her country roots and features co-production from Jack Antonoff.

