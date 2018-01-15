It's party time for Taylor Swift in latest video 'End Game', and she's brought along pals Future and Ed Sheeran for the ride. The new visual takes her across continents to sample the night life of three major world cities.
Directed by Joseph Kahn, the video kicks off with Taylor and Future enjoying a yacht party in Miami and driving through the streets in a sports car. Then she visits Tokyo with Ed Sheeran, downing shots and trying their hand at karaoke. London brings them to a house party on New Year's Eve, complete with pints of lager and your average kebab takeaway.
'End Game' is the latest single from Taylor's sixth studio album 'Reputation', which she released in November 2017 and made the US' best-selling album of the year. It follows initial singles 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready for It?', as well as the promotional release 'Gorgeous'.
She'll be supporting the album with a tour, commencing on May 8th 2018 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. After a handful of US shows, she'll hit the UK for a spell, before returning to the States and gearing up for an Australian leg in the Fall.
