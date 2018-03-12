Artist:
Song title: Delicate
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

In a powerful new video, Taylor Swift explores just how fickle fame can be with 'Delicate'; a story of how one person can make her feel like she can finally be herself despite media scrutiny.

The video begins with her forcing a smile as she is swamped by reporters and paparazzi on the red carpet, before a mysterious figure passes her a piece of glowing paper. She's then enjoying time with some fans before a crazy admirer ruins the moment and she is ultimately swept away by security guards. 

She appears to lose patience with her bodyguards' proximity to her, and later is seen pulling faces in a mirror before that magical piece of paper appears to make her invisible to everyone. Ecstatic with her newfound freedom, she breaks into dance Maddie Ziegler-style, kicking off her shoes and running into the rain and also catching the subway, ending up in a dive bar.

Fans are already dissecting the video, believing that it's all about her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn helped her feel invisible to the intrusive world around her, and loves her despite the fact that her 'reputation's never been worse'.

The song features on last year's number one record 'Reputation' and it's her second single of the year after 'Gorgeous'. The video premiered at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards where she accepted the award for Female Artist of the Year via a pre-taped video.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Taylor Swift - Delicate Video

Taylor Swift - End Game ft....

Taylor Swift - Ready For It...

Taylor Swift - Look What You...

Zayn and Taylor Swift - I...

Taylor Swift & Mary J. Blige...

Taylor Swift - Out Of The...

Taylor Swift - HOT THIS WEEK:...

Taylor Swift - Wildest Dreams

Taylor Swift - Bad Blood (Vevos...