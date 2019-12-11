Taylor Swift unveils a new festive tune entitled 'Christmas Tree Farm' alongside a nostalgic montage of home-footage from her childhood. It's a bit of a surprise early Christmas gift for fans which she wrote, recorded and released in just six days. The video features footage of her parents and brother, and Pine Ridge Farm in Berks County, Pennsylvania where she grew up.
