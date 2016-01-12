Artist:
Song title: Doubt [Live]
Time: 6.19
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Pop

Mary J. Blige made an impromptu appearance at Taylor Swift's recent gig in LA and the two pop stars performed a duet on Mary's song 'Doubt'. The single was written with Sam Romans (RØMANS) for her 2014 album The London Sessions.

