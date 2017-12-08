Taylor Swift Pictures

Taylor Swift seen alone and with Garth Brooks at the 50th annual CMA (Country Music Association) Awards held at Music...
Taylor Swift leaving her Tribeca apartment in New York City - United States - Wednesday 28th September 2016
Taylor Swift and her latest beau Tom Hiddleston enjoy a romantic walk on the beach near Lowestoft in Suffolk, England....
Taylor Swift - 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards 2016 held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel - Arrivals at...
Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift - 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center - Red Carpet Arrivals at...
Taylor Swift - Selena Gomez and Taylor swift head to Ago Restaurant in Los Angeles for lunch together at Argos...
Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt and Gigi Hadid - Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Martha Hunt spotted leaving Tamarind restaurant -...
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt - Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Martha Hunt spotted out and about in...
Taylor Swift - Wax figure at Madame Tussauds at Madame Tussauds - New York City, New York, United States -...
Taylor Swift and Lorde - Shots of Bff's Taylor Swift and Lorde as they went for a hike in Beverly...
Taylor Swift - Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 at Cipriani Wall Street - New York, New York, United States...
Taylor Swift - Taylor Swift spotted out in New York wearing all black carrying the Dolce & Gabbana 'Sara Handbag'...