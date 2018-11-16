Zayn Malik appears to have confirmed one of the most bizarre celebrity rumours of the last few years, making reference to the strange theory that Taylor Swift travels around in a suitcase.

Yes, if you cast your mind back to the summer of 2017, there was a faintly ridiculous rumour put about after Splash magazine shared a photograph of bodyguards carrying suitcases from Swift’s New York home, with the caption:

“Taylor Swift has been reportedly being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into her truck. A fleet of cars including two large Cadillacs and three SUVs arrive at Tailor Swift's apartment in Tribeca to move a large suitcase from apartment to truck. Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift security guards were present to move this package carefully as Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time.”

Taylor Swift was rumoured to travel around in a suitcase

As ludicrous as that sounds, many thought that it might be plausible that 5ft. 10.in Swift could cram her body inside a large suitcase, because of the intense paparazzi attention she’s been getting for years.

No matter that Splash retracted their comment soon after the photos went viral, the rumour persisted, and it would kind of have been brilliant if it was true.

Now, Zayn Malik – close to Swift, of course, as he used to go out with her BFF Gigi Hadid and once collaborated with her on ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ – has in a new interview lent a bit more credibility to the suitcase theory.

“She was travelling around in a suitcase,” he told Vogue Magazine this week.

He might have meant this as a little wink to the readers, but who knows?

Elsewhere in the interview, Zayn opened up about what his future could have looked like had he not joined One Direction. He said he’d be interested in returning to school one day, and that he had recently been “looking up courses… I had kind of an idea I wanted to be a teacher.”

