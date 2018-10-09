Those who thought that it wasn't important celebrities got involved in politics are being proven wrong now that Taylor Swift has opened up about her own values. It seems her pro-Democrat statement recently has caused a spike in voting registrations in her home state of Tennessee as well as nationwide.

Taylor Swift on her 'Reputation' stadium tour

On Sunday (October 7th 2018), the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram of her support for Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate in Tennessee and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives ahead of the midterm elections on November 6th, and publicly slammed the policies of Marsha Blackburn.

Since then, it has been reported that Vote.org recieved a spike of 65,000 registrations in 24 hours - which might not sound like a lot to the unitiated but when you consider that just 56,669 people registered in August and 190,178 registered in the whole of September, it's not a bad number at all.

Meanwhile, Tennessee registrations have peaked at 5,183 so far this month - and it's thought that 2,144 have been just over the last 36 hours, according to Buzzfeed.

Taylor Swift had remained deafeningly silent on all issues regarding politics over the course of her career. That wouldn't have mattered so much in the past, but now that the liberties of the people in her own country are under threat from the Trump regime, her voice is needed to represent the young minds of the nation.

Thus, the majority of Swift's fans could not have been more pleased to see her put her brand in the firing line by picking a side, even if it meant potentially losing millions of fans.

'I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love', she wrote. 'I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.'

Swift's post has already received 1.7 million likes in a single day and Republicans are furious that she has dared to express her opinion as an independent strong woman in popular culture. Interestingly, it seems to have been only Republicans and their voters that have decided that celebrities shouldn't have a say in politics - though we doubt they'd be saying the same thing if she was pro-Trump.

It has been theorised that a large part of her decision to become vocal in her political affiliations has been in response to Kanye West's support of Donald Trump. Indeed, she has built a persona off the back of her feud with the rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian, as shown in 'Reputation', so having a say in politics is the next logical step.

Former Governor of Arkansas and presidentual candidate Mike Huckabee has dismissed her comments, however, insisting there is nothing to worry about with regards to her newly found political voice.

'Taylor Swift has every right to be political but it won't impact election unless we allow 13-year-old girls to vote', he wrote on Twitter. 'Still with Marsha Blackburn.'

More: Taylor Swift publicly endorses Democrats

On the other hand, it hasn't been an army of 13-year-old Swifties who have caused the bump in voting registrations, has it Mike?

Meanwhile, Donald Trump got wind of the story recently too, and told reporters (rather wittily, we're annoyed to admit): 'Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now'.