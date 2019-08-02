So far August is looking a lot better for music than July has been, and there really is a lot to look forward to whether you're a pop junkie or a die hard rocker. Taylor Swift, Sleater-Kinney and Tool are among some of the most eagerly anticipated of the month. Here are seven of the most exciting.

Mabel - High Expectations

August 2nd

This week we note the release of 23-year-old pop princess Mabel's debut album High Expectations - and, as mainstream female soloists go, there certainly have been high expectations for this one after the Platinum-certified single Don't Call Me Up. The question is: Does it live up to them?

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind

August 9th

Heavy metal titans Slipknot return after five years with a new record, this time without percussionist Chris Fehn. Lead single Unsainted doesn't feel like too much of a departure in terms of sound for the band, but there's a reason why they're still iconic in the rock community.

Feeder - Tallulah

August 9th

They haven't received mainstream recognition for a long time, but that doesn't mean we don't always look forward to a new release from this Welsh group. Tallulah follows 2016's All Bright Electric and comes alongside a new label. It's not bound to be anything groundbreaking, but we can't get enough of their latest single Daily Habit.

Sleater-Kinney - The Center Won't Hold

August 16th

Probably the album we're most looking forward to this month, The Center Won't Hold sees these riot grrrl revivalists team up with pop sweetheart St. Vincent as producer. It's also, sadly, the last record with long-time drummer Janet Weiss. Lead single Hurry On Home has been praised for its sleek production which ultimately never veers away from the ferocity that is Sleater-Kinney.

Taylor Swift - Lover

August 23rd

After putting the world back in its place with the feisty and sardonic Reputation, Taylor Swift is back to romantic bubblegum-pop songstress with her upcoming album lover. You Need To Calm Down has literally been on repeat for us for nearly two months, and the Jack Antonoff-produced The Archer suggests the kind of dreamy ballads we were really starting to miss from Tay-Tay.

Tool - Fear Inoculum

August 30th

These LA rockers have literally only just announced the title of their new album, and we're super excited because it's been 13 years since their last full-length release. They've had all manner of creative and legal issues delaying this record, and while we have no idea what's in store for us just yet, we're pretty sure they're not about to disappoint, as they never do.

Lana Del Rey - Norman F**king Rockwell

August 30th

It feels like we've been waiting for this one forever and we've still got a month to go but at least we know the album's name and release date now. She released the first single from the record - Mariners Apartment Complex - last September; another dreamy tune co-produced by Jack Antonoff.

