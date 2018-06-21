Say what you like about Trent Reznor, but he's certainly not afraid to tell it like it is. He opened up in an interview recently about the voice of superstars in the current climate, and his disdain for artists like Taylor Swift who refuse to speak out on important political matters.

Trent Reznor at ASCAP

The Nine Inch Nails frontman thinks that influential musicians sharing their opinions of social and political issues is of vital importance for young people and others who may not be able to voice their feelings but need somebody to stand-up on their behalf. He also thinks that stars like Taylor Swift, who avoid entering into political discussions, care more about their 'brand' than what's going on in the world.

'I was doing press with somebody in the mid-90s and they made an argument that stayed with me: that I have influence, and that it's my job to call out whatever needs to be called out, because there are people who feel the same way, but need someone to articulate it', he told the New York Times.

'It seemed like it was a lot easier to just keep your mouth shut and let it go back then', he continued. 'You don't hear a lot from the Taylor Swifts of the world, and top-tier, needle-moving cultural youth, because they are concerned about their brand, their demographic and their success and career and whatnot.'

It is unusual to think that there are major stars out there who aren't talking about certain issues, despite the fact that there are so many people being negatively affected by things like the Trump administration. But the furthest Taylor Swift has gone to make any kind of comment is a confirmation that she voted in the elections and a donation to the March For Our Lives movement.

'I know how I feel, and I have let it get to me in ways I wish it hadn't', Trent added, talking about Trump's presidency. 'But what Donald Trump is doing is concerning and infuriating - and it's not the conservative agenda, it's not a question of religious preference, it's not a question of should government be big or small... But the disregard for decency and truth and civility is what's really disheartening.'

Nine Inch Nails are set to unveil the third part of their album trilogy tomorrow (June 22nd). Entitled 'Bad Witch', the record follows 2017's 'Add Violence' and 2016's 'Not The Actual Events'.