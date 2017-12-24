These days it's difficult to get away with a music video that's all singing, all dancing with wind machines. It's becoming more and more popular to go for a more conceptual piece; like a mini cinematic montage to rival Hollywood. Indeed, these artists have all done something a little bit different with their musical outputs.

Zombie Taylor Swift in 'Look What You Made Me Do'

1. Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do: The snakes, the bath of diamonds, the zombie Taylor... We just couldn't get enough of this video this summer. It's definitely the best music video she's ever done and shows a different side to her that we've never seen before that's sly, self-depricating and pretty damn badass.

2. Bjork - The Gate: It's psychedelic and hypnotic, and represents everything we've ever loved about Bjork. The stunning visuals reflect the euphoric nature of her new album 'Utopia', with director Andrew Thomas Huang revealing that it picks up where her last album - 'Vulnicura' - left off.

3. St Vincent - Los Angeles: St Vincent truly captures the cosmetic obsession of LA with this video, painting a humourous picture with a scuzzy bass backing and an infectious pop melody. She can be seen in a surgical clinic with a bandaged face getting her face literally stretched.

4. Sia - Santa's Coming For Us: Everyone loves a bit of traditional Christmas spirit at this time of year, whether it's watching old movies or listening to the same old festiva classics. This video perfectly encapsulates that with a 50s style family gathering starring Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Caleb McLaughlin, JB Smoove and others.

5. Green Day - Back In The USA: They've never been afraid to get political, and this video explores the real facts behind Donald Trump's traditional ideologies. That is, a take on the old 'rose-tinted spectacles' thing which instead presents shades that allow its wearers to see the real truth about politics in America.

6. The Wombats - Lemon to a Knife Fight: A darkly humourous short film in which the band have minor roles. A young woman is bound and gagged in a nefarious-looking man's car in the middle of the night. He takes her to a clearing in the middle of a forest where she transforms into a vicious werewolf and attacks her kidnapper and his friends.

7. Pink - Beautiful Trauma: Pink's parody of the 50s American Dream stars Channing Tatum and naturally features some pretty amusing dance routines - plus, the actor in a dress. It's colourful, satirical and probably one of Pink's most fun music videos ever.

8. Harry Styles - Kiwi: Kids, cakes and puppies... What more can you ask for? Harry turns a simple foodfight into all out cupcake warfare in the video for 'Kiwi', which also stars his small, female doppelganger and a number of canine companions who help tidy up the sugary carnage.

9. Katy Perry - Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj: Shot at the fictitious Bingo's Bail Bonds Stadium, Katy gets involved in a hilarious and brutal basketball game featuring a number of unlikely players on her team including Backpack Kid (yes, he does the dance) and Gaten Matarazzo from 'Stranger Things'. The sound effects make the video all the more awesome.

10. Demi Lovato - Tell Me You Love Me: Not funny or innovative in the slightest, but Demi's acting alongside Jesse Williams from 'Grey's Anatomy' had us completely heartbroken. It's all about a couple who let jealousies come between them despite their forthcoming nuptials, and it ultimately ends in the most painful way possible. We're not crying. You're crying.