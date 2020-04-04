Taylor Swift is dedicating her time to ''trying to figure out how to help others'' amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Lover' hitmaker has been desperately trying to help others in the midst of the health crisis and her, herself, has been spending the time ''cooking, reading and watching lots of films''.
She said: ''Obviously we have a lot of time on our hands right now, with people being out of school, out of work. I've been doing a lot of cooking, a lot of reading, a lot of watching films that I've never seen before. But mostly I've been online trying to figure out how to help others and just constantly in awe of our first responders, emergency workers and our healthcare professionals that are putting themselves in danger every single day.''
And the 30-year-old singer has been having ''weekly family FaceTimes'' with her relatives.
Speaking to SiriusXM's Hits 1, she added: ''It's safe to say we are living through unprecedented times right now. I am hoping that all of you are safe and healthy. A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious. I think it's really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones ... that is one of the great things about modern technology.''
