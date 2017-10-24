Taylor Swift has her fans doing a double take at her latest video; a teaser for her single '...Ready For It?' which has proved controversial since it dropped this week. In just a series of sci-fi style frames she manages to completely destroy her former 'nice girl' image.

Taylor Swift at the BMI Pop Awards

It seems the 27-year-old really wasn't kidding when she said the old Taylor was dead in her comeback single 'Look What You Made Me Do' - indeed, her Instagram bio now reads the lyric: 'The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now' as she shares a 20-second clip of the forthcoming '...Ready For It?' video three times.

She has gone for a futuristic look with the anime-inspired video directed by Joseph Kahn, but through the dystopian city settings and crazy lightning shows, she appears to be totally naked. Regardless of the fact that she's most likely wearing some kind of nude-suit, a la 'Ghost In The Shell', fans are shocked by the daring venture.

The full video for '...Ready For It?' will drop on Thursday (October 26th). The song was released as the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album 'Reputation' last month and impacts radio today (October 24th). Co-written and produced by Max Martin, Shellback and Ali Payami, it's an electro-pop number with an industrial flavour that reached number four in the US charts after it was released as a promotional single.

Most recently she dropped the third song from the album entitled 'Gorgeous'; an ode to a beautiful young man who she meets which causes her to lament the fact that she's dating an older guy. It's a possible reference to her new relationship with Joe Alwyn, which follows her highly publicised but short-lived romance with Tom Hiddleston.

'Reputation' will be released on November 10th 2017 through Big Machine Records.