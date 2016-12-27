Taylor Swift gave a Christmas surprise to perhaps her oldest fan on Boxing Day, 96-year-old World War II veteran Cyrus Porter.

The singer made a quick visit to Missouri the day after Christmas, to show up at the veteran’s home and perform hit ‘Shake It Of’, for Porter and his family.

@taylorswift13 puts the finishing touches on her Christmas visit to the Bootheel. pic.twitter.com/5nkZVejPw2 — Chris Porter (@chipmofodawg) December 26, 2016

Speaking to E! News, family member Caroline Fowler said: "My Popo was ecstatic! He was grinning from ear to ear and even had tears in his eyes. The first thing he said to her was ‘How did you get here?' He loved every moment. He told her how he was proud of his family, his country and Taylor Swift!”

"It was the best day ever and our family is thankful for this!" Caroline added. "It meant so much for the family to see him so happy!”. Swift is said to have spent more than an hour visiting with Fowler and his family.

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

On Twitter, family member Robert Frye also shared photos from the meeting and wrote: "It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited! Won't be able to get the smile off my grandpa's face for months."

Cyrus had recently shared his love for Swift in a local radio interview which had gone viral. "I've been to two concerts. Memphis and St Louis,” Cyrus had shared. "Look what she does...she puts on a show no one else puts on...I just liked the way she did stuff."