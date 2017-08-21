Taylor Swift fans everywhere are going crazy over speculation that she might finally have some new music on the way. The clues are that she's removed all her images and posts off social media and replaced them with a very strange video indeed. New single? Or just a fresh start?

Taylor Swift at the CMA Awards

Just why did the 27-year-old popstar wipe away her social media presence on Friday (August 18th 2017)? No posts remain visible to the public on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr - not even an identifying profile picture. She hasn't removed her handle altogether, however, and she has since left one post.

The post in question is a rather dark, very short video featuring what looks like a spiky reptile tail wagging. We have no idea what this means, or whether she's trying to set us up for some new music - but it's certainly got fans in a twist.

She hasn't released a new single since her 'Fifty Shades Darker' hit with Zayn, 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', and she broke her string of releasing a new album ever two years in October when nothing came up in October 2016 to follow 2014's 'Red'. Will fans finally get lucky this Fall?

Her social media disappearance came on the third anniversary of her 2014 single 'Shake It Off', though whether or not that was a deliberate and symbolic statement remains to be seen. All we know is that her fans are desperate for some new music to arrive, and her strange online behaviour only has them excitied rather than concerned.

In fact, it looks like many US fans are going to be more interested in watching Taylor's Twitter account for more updates rather than be outside watching the sky for the once-in-a-lifetime full solar eclipse event.

'In 30 minutes, as a show of power, Taylor Swift will blot out the sun', wrote filmmaker Joseph Kahn on Twitter.