The nominations for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards are finally in, and it's Taylor Swift who has come out on top. It's unsurprising given her unapologetic return and the level of controversy she has caused with her latest hits. Shawn Mendes and Kendrick Lamar are also big nominees.

Taylor Swift at the CMA Awards

After dazzling fans with her new singles 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready For It?' from her highly anticipated new album 'Reputation' (out on November 10th 2017), Taylor Swift is looking at winning up to six awards at the MTV EMAs.

Among the half a dozen nominations for the transformed popstar are Best US Act, Best Artist, Best Look, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Video for 'Look What You Made Me Do'. Coming close behind is Shawn Mendes with five nominations for Best Artist, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, Best Canadian Act and Best Song for 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'.

Other artists to receive more than two nominations apiece are Best Hip Hop nominee Kendrick Lamar and Best New artist KYLE. Completing the list for Best Artist, meanwhile, are Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus. Representing the Best US Acts are Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled and Fifth Harmony, while Canada has Drake, Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara and The Weeknd.

'Look What You Made Me Do' faces competition in the form of Katy Perry's 'Bon Appétit' featuring Migos, Foo Fighters' 'Run', Kendrick Lamar's 'HUMBLE.' and KYLE's 'iSpy' featuring Lil Yachty. The Best Song list looks a little different, including DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You', Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye' featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie, and of course the Justin Bieber remix of Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito'.

Rag'n'Bone Man, Khalid, Dua Lipa and Julia Michaels complete the Best New list, while the Best Alternative nominees are Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, The xx and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

The MTV EMA Awards will be broadcast on November 12th 2017 from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.