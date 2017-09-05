Taylor Swift continues her new dark aesthetic with yet another unapologetic single entitled '...Ready For It?'. Coming less than two weeks after she hit headlines with her first video from her forthcoming album, she cements her new musical direction with the promo track this week.

Taylor Swift in her 'Look What You Made Me Do' video

'... Ready For It?' is a bass-heavy electronic pop number with dark industrial tones and rap verses; quite apart from the romantic ballads of yesteryear. It marks a sarcastic new musical personality for this superstar, who uses her new tunes to mock the media's perception of her love life and her public feuds.

The new song was teased in the new trailer for ABC's Fall season which featured clips from 'Designated Survivor', 'Fresh Off The Boat', 'Dancing With The Stars' and 'Grey's Anatomy'. It was also used in a montage for the Alabama vs. Florida State college football game over the weekend.

It's rather an appropriate song to follow the number one 'Look What You Made Me To'; interpolating Right Said Fred's 1994 hit 'I'm Too Sexy', it was full of references to her exes, Kanye West and even Katy Perry, made all the more obvious by the myriad symbolism in the following video.

If you weren't convinced that the old Taylor is dead then, you'll definitely be starting to believe it now. She even annoyed her fans by deliberately shielding herself from them as she left her friend's wedding recently. By that we mean she got her security team to hold up large black sheets between the church exit and her car so that cameras couldn't get a single shot.

Needless to say, she was booed. Loudly. But with her new 'I don't give a damn' attitude, that reaction is hardly going to ruin her week.

Taylor Swift's new album 'Reputation' is set to be released on November 10th 2017 through Big Machine.