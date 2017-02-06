Taylor Swift may have delighted her fans by playing her newest single ‘I Don’t Want to Live Forever’ at a pre-Super Bowl party over the weekend, but she also frustrated them by revealing that it may be her only live performance of 2017.

The 27 year old megastar did a comparatively intimate show in front of only (!) 9,000 fans on February 4th at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night at the Club Nomadic in Houston.

During the late-night performance, she belted out a number of her best-known hits, including from her multi-platinum-selling 1989 such as ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Bad Blood’ and ‘Blank Space’ – and made a number of football references in honour of the big occasion the following evening, choosing to play early hit ‘You Belong With Me’ for the first time in four years, with its lyrics about bleachers, boys and high school days, saying “I felt like it might be appropriate”.

Taylor Swift may well only play one live show in 2017

However, she then dropped a bit of a bombshell for her fanbase, saying that the show might her only live engagement in the whole of the year.

“As far as I know I'm only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show,” she said. “You are attending 100 percent of my tour dates.”

More: The Grammys emphasise the wisdom of Taylor Swift with this inspiring promo video

Swift concluded her most recent global promotional tour, the 1989 World Tour, in December 2015 after 13 months of virtually continuous activity playing to 60,000+ fans most nights. Throughout 2016, she also played just one live gig aside from occasional one-off performances at awards shows.

Elsewhere in the show, she played the song ‘Better Man’ that she wrote for vocal group Little Big Town for the first time ever.

“I never really knew what it would feel like to hear my song on the radio and have someone else singing it. Turns out, it feels awesome,” she said before the song. “I feel really grateful to the artists who have decided to record the things that I have written. The one drawback is just that you don't really get to hear the crowd sing the songs back to you.”

More: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid go nuts over ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ song on the radio