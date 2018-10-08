She reveals who she's voting for in the midterm elections.
More than three months after Taylor Swift was criticised by Trent Reznor for remaining silent on political issues, the Grammy winning singer has decided to finally open up about her political affiliations ahead of the midterm elections next month, as well as encouraging her fans to vote no matter who they support.
Taylor Swift on her 'Reputation' stadium tour
The 28-year-old has taken to Instagram to reveal who she plans to vote for in the forthcoming elections in Tennessee. While her political values come as no surprise to her followers, it is refreshing for the sake of her fans to see her finally being public with her beliefs.
'In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now', she wrote. 'I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.'
She went on to reveal where she stands on a number of issues, explaining that she believes in the fight for LGBTQ rights and the fight against the 'sickening and prevalent' racism of the world today. Thus, she is putting all her support towards Phil Bredesen who is running for Senate in Tennessee, and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.
I'm writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I'll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ??????
'As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn', she continued. 'Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.'
She ended her statement with a plea to all to vote for the people who best match their values, recognising that we won't always have the option of agreeing with a candidately totally and completely. She urged citizens over the age of 18 to register before the closing date tomorrow (October 9th).
Back in June, Taylor Swift was attacked by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor for not being vocal about politics, accusing her - among others - of being more concerned with their brand than what's going on in the world.
'It's my job to call out whatever needs to be called out, because there are people who feel the same way, but need someone to articulate it', he told the New York Times. 'You don't hear a lot from the Taylor Swifts of the world, and top-tier, needle-moving cultural youth, because they are concerned about their brand, their demographic and their success and career.'
We're sure he's glad she's finally shown him.
The midterm elections will take place on November 6th 2018.
