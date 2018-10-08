More than three months after Taylor Swift was criticised by Trent Reznor for remaining silent on political issues, the Grammy winning singer has decided to finally open up about her political affiliations ahead of the midterm elections next month, as well as encouraging her fans to vote no matter who they support.

Taylor Swift on her 'Reputation' stadium tour

The 28-year-old has taken to Instagram to reveal who she plans to vote for in the forthcoming elections in Tennessee. While her political values come as no surprise to her followers, it is refreshing for the sake of her fans to see her finally being public with her beliefs.

'In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now', she wrote. 'I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.'

She went on to reveal where she stands on a number of issues, explaining that she believes in the fight for LGBTQ rights and the fight against the 'sickening and prevalent' racism of the world today. Thus, she is putting all her support towards Phil Bredesen who is running for Senate in Tennessee, and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

'As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn', she continued. 'Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.'

She ended her statement with a plea to all to vote for the people who best match their values, recognising that we won't always have the option of agreeing with a candidately totally and completely. She urged citizens over the age of 18 to register before the closing date tomorrow (October 9th).

Back in June, Taylor Swift was attacked by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor for not being vocal about politics, accusing her - among others - of being more concerned with their brand than what's going on in the world.

'It's my job to call out whatever needs to be called out, because there are people who feel the same way, but need someone to articulate it', he told the New York Times. 'You don't hear a lot from the Taylor Swifts of the world, and top-tier, needle-moving cultural youth, because they are concerned about their brand, their demographic and their success and career.'

We're sure he's glad she's finally shown him.

The midterm elections will take place on November 6th 2018.