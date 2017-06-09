Taylor Swift has decided to end her long-standing boycott of streaming services, announcing that her back catalogue of albums will return to services such as Spotify.

Swift made the decision to pull her entire discography from streaming services back in late 2014, citing the deleterious effect she felt that the streaming model was having on the music industry. However, her reversal comes reportedly as a thank-you to her fans after her most recent album 1989 passed the 10 million sales mark.

“In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” a Taylor Swift fan Instagram page announced on Thursday night (June 8th).

Lo and behold, her music re-appeared at midnight on Friday on services like Tidal, Pandora and Spotify.

Previously, 27 year old star Swift had limited her tracks only to Apple Music, having persuaded the company to alter its stance on artist royalties.

“We don't ask you for free iPhones. Please don't ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation,” she had written in an open letter in early 2015.

Symbolically, Swift has made the decision to put her music back on streaming services on the same day that her rumoured rival, Katy Perry, released her new studio album Witness. Their feud is said to date back to 2012 and a dispute over backing dancers that Perry is said to have poached from Swift’s Red tour.

“There's a situation,” Perry told American TV host James Corden recently, the first time that either of them has admitted the fallout publicly. “She started it and it's time for her to finish it.”

