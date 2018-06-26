Some things in this world are so pure they deserve to be spoken about. Like fandoms colliding in the most awesome way when Taylor Swift snapped a selfie with British singer Adele and 'Harry Potter' author Jk Rowling. This turned out to be the best UK tour the singer has ever had.

Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium

The 28-year-old 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker has been documenting her Reputation Stadium Tour on Instagram, this month kicking off the UK and Ireland leg. On June 8th she performed her first ever UK stadium show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium with a second set the following night, as well as two shows at Dublin's Croke Park on June 15th and 16th and at Wembley Stadium onJune 22nd and 23rd.

And who should visit her during her London shows than two of Britain's most famous faces: Adele and JK Rowling? Taylor snapped a couple of Polaroids with the superstars backstage (because she's old school like that) and uploaded them to Instagram. Naturally, Swifties, Potterheads and... Adele's fans... were thrilled to see their favourite people together.

'I'm so grateful for these women, for the words they've written and the worlds they've created through their art', Taylor captioned the image. 'So stoked to have you at the show in London Adele and JK. Always.'

If that wasn't enough, the Wembley shows included special guests from the likes of Niall Horan and Robbie Williams, as well as the scheduled Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

'Still processing how special last night was, thank you London for two incredible nights at Wembley Stadium', she wrote alongside some snaps of herself and Robbie. 'I'll NEVER forget the sound of the crowd when Robbie Williams showed up to sing Angels, that was UNREAL!! Thank you to Robbie, that was such a spectacular moment and it meant so much to so many people, including me.'

She was even treated to enormous bouquet from Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. when she hit Ireland, and couldn't help punning her enthusiam: 'Walked into my dressing room to find roses from U2 and I WAS NOT READY FOR IT.'

Taylor Swift continues her Reputation Stadium Tour at Louisville's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on Saturday (June 30th 2018) and will conclude the North American leg at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on October 6th. October and November see her play shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.