The old Taylor Swift may be dead but her previous hits are definitely not forgotten, particularly not by one songwriting duo who have accused the popstar of stealing their lyrics for her 2014 song 'Shake It Off'. There is certainly something uncanny about the similarities.

Taylor Swift at the CMA Awards

The 27-year-old might have done the honourable thing by crediting Right Said Fred for inspiring one of her newest singles 'Look What You Made Me Do', but Sean Hall and Nathan Butler are not happy that they never received credit for inspiring her 'Shake It Off' lyrics with their 2001 song 'Playas Gon' Play' recorded by the girl band 3LW.

Hall and Butler are suing Taylor for an unspecified amount for 'stealing' their lyrics 'Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate' and using them in her song in the chorus: 'The players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate'.

'This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab', Taylor's representative told TMZ in response to the suit. 'The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.'

While we don't yet know how much the pair are suing for, the publication alleges it is a 'ton of money' and their suit is in regards to 20% of the song's lyrics. But this is certainly not the first time someone has slapped Taylor with a lawsuit for the track.

In 2015, Jesse Graham's $42 million claim was dismissed by a judge after he alleged that 'haters gonna hate' was taken from some of his own lyrics. It was ruled that copyright laws don't protect short phrases such as that in this context, particularly if they are not original.

Taylor Swift is set to release her latest album 'Reputation' on November 10th 2017 through Big Machine.