It must be Christmas, because one of pop’s most legendary feuds is reportedly over.

Taylor Swift and longtime rival Katy Perry are said to have buried the hatchet - and fans are even speculating that the pair could appear in a music video together!

Has Taylor Swift ended her feud with Katy Perry?

The rumours began when TMZ posted pics of Taylor shooting the music video for her Ed Sheeran collaboration ‘End Game’, alongside rapper Future in Miami.

While some chose to debate Taylor’s boobs (they do appear much bigger in the pics), other more eagle-eyed observers noticed a woman with cropped blonde hair who looked suspiciously like Katy Perry, who was also in Miami at the time.

A source then told E! News that the pair did make up while they were both in Miami and that Katy did film a cameo in the video. However, neither star has spoken on the rumours.

Taylor and Katy have been feuding for years, with both releasing songs that fans have interpreted as ‘diss tracks’ at the other, Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ and Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’. The feud started after Katy ‘stole’ some of Taylor’s backing dancers for her 2014 ‘Prism’ world tour.

Speaking to Arianna Huffington on her Thrive Global Podcast in July, Katy extended an olive branch to Taylor. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Katy said.

“And I love her, and I want the best for he. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences.

“ I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know,” she continued. “Like maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.”