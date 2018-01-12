Taylor Swift drops her first new video since releasing her latest album 'Reputation' in November, with her old pal Ed Sheeran and Future joining her for an international party adventure in 'End Game'. This is how party-girl Taylor celebrates life in three different continents.

Taylor Swift performing at Jingle Ball 2017

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the video has been shot in three cities; we see her partying on a yacht and driving a supercar in Miami with Future, necking shots at a karaoke bar in Tokyo with Ed Sheeran, and joinging a New Year's Eve party in London complete with a pint of lager and a greasy kebab.

There's even a very subtle nod to Ed Sheeran's career when he harmonises the line 'I wanna be your A-Team'; of course, 'The A Team' was the name of his first major hit in 2011.

Taylor dropped 'Reputation', her sixth studio album, on November 10th 2017 where it went on to become the US' best-selling album of the year with more than 1.2 million copies sold in its first week. The first single was 'Look What You Made Me Do', featuring a video pulling apart her entire previous identity, followed by the sci-fi visuals of '...Ready for It?'. She also released a promotional single entitled 'Gorgeous'.

Taylor is set to embark on a world tour this Spring; her first in around two and a half years. She'll kick off at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on May 8th 2018, followed by shows in Santa Clara, Pasadena, Seattle, Denver and Chicago.

Then she'll hit the UK on June 8th with a two-night show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium. She also has two nights at Croke Park in Dublin and another two at London's Wembley Stadium, before returning overseas to complete her North American leg and hitting Australia in October.