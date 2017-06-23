Most people would have thought that Taylor Swift’s return to Spotify was done just to troll her nemesis Katy Perry, but it actually seems to have been a savvy business move as well.

A new report indicates that the 27 year old pop star has earned just under $400,000 in the space of just a fortnight since her back catalogue came back to streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music and Pandora two weeks ago.

Much was made of the fact that Swift made the sudden decision to end her boycott of streaming services on the eve of her rival Katy Perry releasing her new record Witness on June 9th, but Billboard now claims that the two weeks since have seen TayTay earn $285,000 (£224,000) in streaming revenue and $59,000 (£46,000) in publishing royalties.

It’s a hefty increase on what she made the week before that, which was $44,000 (£34,000) and $9,000 (£7,000) respectively.

Swift, who has not released any new music in over two years, made the decision to bring her back catalogue back to streaming services as a thank-you to fans after 2014’s multi-platinum 1989 album reached the milestone of 10 million worldwide sales.

“Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalogue available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” a statement said via Twitter.

However, many pointed out that it led to ten of Swift’s songs re-entering the American top 200 streaming charts, versus Perry’s four from her rather coldly-received new record.

Since then, Perry has indicated that she wants her feud with Swift, which dates back to 2012 and a dispute over backing dancers, to end. “I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually… I think it's time,” she said via Entertainment Tonight.

