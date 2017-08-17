Taylor Swift has delivered on her promise to donate money to help sexual assault survivors in the wake of the groping court case she won earlier this week, making what is described as a “generous” donation to Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation.

The 27 year old pop megastar contributed an undisclosed amount of financial aid to the foundation, set up in 2004 by Mariska Hargitay, a ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ actress and a close friend of Swift’s.

“Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work,” Joyful Heart Foundation’s CEO Maile M. Zambuto told The Huffington Post on Thursday (August 17th). “Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors.”

Taylor Swift won the court case against David Mueller earlier this week

Without putting a precise figure on it, Zambuto described the donation as “an extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence.”

Swift prevailed on Monday (August 14th) in the much-publicised groping trial against former KYGO-FM disc jockey David Mueller, after the week-long court case found in her favour after she filed a countersuit to Mueller’s original 2015 suit which alleged the singer had fabricated the story in order to get him fired. The case centred around a 2013 photo opportunity, during which Swift said that Mueller grabbed her backside while posing for the camera.

She won the token $1 award that she filed for, but running up to the trial Swift said that she merely wanted to set an example to other survivors of sexual assault.

“I think it was really important to see someone like Taylor to stand up to her abuser so publicly because there's so much secrecy and shame associated with sexual assault,” 53 year old Emmy-winner Hargitay also told The Huffington Post. “Taylor had a choice to do this quietly - to risk less - and instead, she took this path as a survivor and as a symbol of strength and a source for so many survivors who feel really alone.”

“I hope that Taylor's very public experience, and her decision to speak out, not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity,” she told the outlet. "I'm honoured by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I'm deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation.”

