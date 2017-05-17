Taylor Swift is apparently in a brand new relationship following the turmoil of her Tom Hiddleston romance last year, but this time she's keeping it well under wraps. It's still just a rumour at this point, but it's thought that she has been seeing British actor Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift at the CMA Awards 2016

The 27-year-old singer has reportedly been dating 26-year-old 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' star Joe Alwyn for the last few months, hanging around with him in London where she has rented an apartment. Joe is thought to still live with his parents, while Taylor has allegedly been donning wigs to stay disguised.

'Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship', a source told The Sun. 'But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet. Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps. Nobody has a clue they've been walking past a music superstar - not even her new neighbours.'

It's no surprise that Taylor would want to keep a new relationship as private as possible. Her last relationship with 'The Night Manager' star Tom Hiddleston turned into a media nightmare, as did her romance with DJ Calvin Harris. She also dated Harry Styles and John Mayer, about whom she wrote some famous break-up songs, and has previously been linked to Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Lautner.

'This isn't a new couple alert or a secret relationship - the only people this has been a secret to is the media', another source told the same publication. 'All of us, Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time.'

Joe Alwyn is a very new face in Hollywood. He made his film debut in 2016's 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk', before starring in the drama 'The Sense of an Ending' earlier this year. He has most recently finished filming Queen Anne biopic 'The Favourite' starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult and Olivia Colman.