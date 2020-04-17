Taylor Swift has cancelled all her live appearances for 2020.

The 'Lover' hitmaker has made the tough decision to cancel all her concerts and live festival appearances for the next few months because of COVID-19, with plans to reschedule as many as possible for 2021.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.''

Before adding in a statement: ''Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority. Health organisations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.''

Taylor thanked her fans for being so ''understanding''.

She added: ''The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year. Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders. For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms. Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one ... Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future.''