Taylor Swift continued to exercise her new-found political outspokenness by urging Americans to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections, as she broke records at the American Music Awards last night.

Swift, receiving the award for artist of the year at Wednesday night’s awards ceremony (October 9th), used her platform to exhort viewers and her fans to register to take part to vote in the 2018 mid-term American elections, coming up in less than a month.

“Thank you so much for this. And I just wanted to make a mention of the fact that this award, and every single award given out tonight, were voted on by the people. And you know what else is voted on by the people? The midterm elections on 6th November. Get out and vote – I love you guys.”

Her comments follow hot on the heels of her recent endorsement of two Democratic Party candidates in her home state of Tennessee - Phil Bredesen for the Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives.

Swift, notoriously, has always been panned by many onlookers for staying silent on her political views, particularly in the context of the election of Donald Trump and the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements.

Although the voter registration deadline is imminent, there’s been a spike in voters signing up that some have attributed to Swift’s words last week.

Back in Los Angeles at the AMAs, Swift broke the all-time record for a female artist, additionally winning tour of the year, favourite female artist, and favourite pop/rock album for Reputation. It took her overall number of American Music Awards to 23, edging out the late Whitney Houston as the female artist with the most wins. She needs just one more to equal the all-time record for any artist, held by Michael Jackson with 24.

Swift’s touring partner Camila Cabello was another one of the evening’s big winners, bagging four awards, with country artist Kane Brown taking home the same number and rapper Cardi B getting three.

