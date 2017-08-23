Following her mysterious social media blackout that triggered mounting speculation, Taylor Swift has indeed confirmed the news her legions have fans have been waiting for – her new album, titled Reputation, will be released later this year on November 10th.

The 27 year old singer revealed via her Instagram account on Wednesday (August 23rd) that her sixth studio record will be released in a matter of months. Even better, the album’s first single will be released tomorrow evening (Thursday 24th), although the title of the song is not yet confirmed.

Appearing on her Instagram, the cover features a black-and-white photo of Swift in a shirt and with wet hair while standing in front a backdrop of fake newspaper headlines and articles, all containing just two words – 'Taylor Swift'.

The announcement came a day after the Swift released the last in a series of three mini-videos making up a larger one of a slithering snake. The animal is something that her critics have associated her with, so this is a great piece of counter-trolling by the star.

Swift has been quiet on social media and in the public eye at large over the last year or so, but the much-publicised groping trial earlier this month against former DJ David Mueller has forced her back into the spotlight.

She hasn’t released an album since 2014’s multi-platinum 1989 slayed the charts around the world, so Reputation will constitute Swift’s first album in just over three years – the longest wait between records so far in her career.

The last single she featured on was the Zayn Malik collaboration ‘I Don't Wanna Live Forever’, which appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and came out in December 2016.

