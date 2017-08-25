If you thought 'Bad Blood' was dark, Taylor Swift has just upped the ante with an even more deadly new single entitled 'Look What You Made Me Do' which is basically a veiled smackdown of Kanye West. It's also the first track from her long-awaited forthcoming album.

The 27-year-old proves she's not taking any more trash from anyone with 'Look What You Made Me Do'; a super sultry, drum heavy number which truly shows her transformation. To put it in her words: 'the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now/ Why?/ Oh 'cause she's dead!' It's the first single she's released since last year's 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' with Zayn, which was recorded for the film 'Fifty Shades Darker'.

The track might sound strangely familiar too; that's because it interpolates Right Said Fred's 1992 hit 'I'm Too Sexy' (with their permission, of course!) and indeed the duo called the song a 'marvellous reinvention'. She also drew inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 thriller 'Vertigo' for the new lyric video which was co-produced by Joseph Kahn.

But it's the takedown of Kanye West that people are noticing most about this track, slamming everything from his interruption of her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to the 'tilted stage' he used on his Saint Pablo tour. She may have forgiven him in the past for the former, but since he dropped the character-assassination that was 'Famous', Tay has been at war with the rapper.

Co-written by Jack Antonoff, Fred and Richard Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli, 'Look What You Made Me Do' is the first single to be released from her next album 'Reputation'. The record was announced earlier this week, and will be released alongside two editions of a magazine called 'Reputation' exclusively at Target.

'Reputation' is set to be released on November 10th 2017 via Big Machine.