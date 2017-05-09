It's been nearly two years since the release of Taylor Swift's hit single 'Bad Blood' and Katy Perry has keep mostly silent on the subject - until now. But if you're hoping for an instant clapback to the suggestive lyrics, you'll be sorely disappointment.

Katy Perry pictured at Coachella

Katy Perry has managed to address the issue of whether or not Taylor's 'Bad Blood' was about her, without actually explaining anything. In fact, it's a struggle to work out what exactly her upcoming as-yet-untitled new album is about too.

'Well that's not my question to answer - if it's about me', she told EW in an interview, where she was also asked whether her new album would include a response to the song. 'I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person.'

Then things started to get a little confusing. 'One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone', she continued. 'And that's not to any one person and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story.'

However, that wasn't the end of the story, because she had a complicated caviat to that statement. 'But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don't forget about that, okay, honey', she said, ominously and with a laugh. 'We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else!'

On the other hand... 'It's not even about me!' She reverted. 'It's about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there's a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.'

More: Katy Perry's Barack Obama joke does not go down well

It's literally impossible to work out what Katy had to say on this subject; it seems like she wanted to undercut her answer with an ambiguous message to her rival, but decided against it halfway through. Nonetheless, we'll find out she has a 'Bad Blood' song of her own sooner or later.