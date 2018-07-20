Finally, after 37 years, Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical 'Cats' is getting a musical film, and the recently announced all-star cast is enough to get us very excited about it. The only thing that would make this better right now would be to learn that Lin-Manuel Miranda was joining - but there is hope yet.

Cats

Ever since the 2014 revival, there has been renewed interest in this fascinating production and the movie version is almost guaranteed to be a hit. 'Cats' is set to start shooting in November this year with an experienced cast that really couldn't get much better.

We have the Oscar-winning Jennifer Hudson of 'Dreamgirls' fame, 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden in his second musical film after 2014's 'Into The Woods', theatrical veteran Ian McKellen who we can totally see as Old Deuteronomy or Asparagus the theatre cat, and multi-Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift.

Swift might be the most intriguing of the cast additions, given that she's never yet had a major movie role. She voiced Audrey in 'The Lorax' and had appearances in 'Valentine's Day' and 'The Giver', but her forthcoming part in 'Cats' may be her first serious acting venture.

Not only that but the film is also in good hands with the Academy Award winning Tom Hooper ('The Danish Girl', 'The King's Speech') directing in his second musical film after 2012's 'Les Misérables'. Plus, the screenplay is being written by Lee Hall who wrote both the 2000 'Billy Elliot' movie and 'Billy Elliot the Musical Live'.

Based on T.S. Eliot's 1939 poetry collection 'Old Possum's Books of Practical Cats', 'Cats' was first adapted into a stage musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1981, introducing the musical standard 'Memory'. It has won multiple Tonys and Laurence Olivier Awards over the years and is currently the fourth longest-running show in history for Broadway and the sixth longest-running in the West End.

The story follows a tribe of cats known as the Jellicles and each year their leader, Old Deuteronomy, selects one of the tribe to make the journey to the mysterious Heaviside Layer to be reborn into a new life. Among the characters are fat cat Bustopher Jones, cat-burglars Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer, Napoleon of Crime Macavity, and the flashy cat with sex appeal Rum Tum Tugger.

More: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Nicole Scherzinger's 'Cats' beef

The show saw a London revival in 2014 with Nicole Scherzinger in the role of Grizabella, though most people are more familiar with Elaine Paige in the role having appeared in the 1998 direct-to-video film; a film which was created to mimic the theatrical production rather than a movie set.