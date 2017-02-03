As part of their Believe In Music initiative and in conjunction with the 59th Grammy Awards, The Recording Academy have created a video featuring a bunch of ambitious young women who are striving for greatness saying lines from Taylor Swift's inspirational speech from last year's awards show.

Taylor Swift speech inspires empowering 2017 Grammy video

Entitled 'It Was You', the short promo features dancers, instrumentalists, a basketball player, an aspiring astronaut, a David Bowie fan and even an orchestra conductor all speaking the wisdom of the 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' singer (who actually didn't receive a Grammy nomination this year, which is a first since 2011).

In the wake of the release of Kanye West's 'Famous' track, the lyrics of which featured direct gibes at Taylor, the singer took to the stage at the 2016 Grammys to accept her award for Album of the Year following the success of '1989'. It made her the first woman to win Album of the Year twice, and it was there she tore down everything that Kanye said about her with a powerful speech urging young women everywhere to believe in themselves.

'I want to say to all the young women out there: there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame', she said. 'But if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going, you'll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world.'

It was these lines that were recited for the new Grammys promotional video, as if it were a mantra for aspiring artists, musicians and athletes all over the world. And, indeed, it kind of is.