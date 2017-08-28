There is no doubt Taylor Swift is back but it seems not everyone is happy about it. The superstar singer unveiled the video to her latest song, Look What You Made Me Do, at the VMAs last night (Sun 27) but there was one person in the audience who seemed unimpressed: Taylor’s former boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift have a complicated back story

As Swifty’s explosive new video hit the screens, all cameras were trained on the Scottish DJ who appeared to ignore the video and then decide not to clap at all after it had been completed in its entirety.

Taylor and Calvin broke up in 2016 after 15 months of dating but the split became almost immediately hostile when Calvin took to Twitter to rant about his ex - who engaged in a dalliance with British actor Tom Hiddleston soon after they parted ways.

MORE: Look What You Made Me Do: Taylor Swift Is Back And She's Dangerous

At the time Calvin had denied his Taylor had written his hit This is What You Came For, only for her authorship to be revealed after their relationship ended.

Nils Sjöberg was the moniker she used to be listed in the songwriting credits.

Calvin had accused Taylor of 'making him look bad', as he penned in a series of tweets: "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym."

In her new music video Swift goes about slaying various public perceptions of herself in the new video for Look What You Made Me Do, from upcoming album Reputation.

MORE: Taylor Swift Announces New Album: Reputation

Taylor, in a clear swipe at her critics, pokes fun at her 'reputation' as the serial monogamist, the heartless publicity hound, and the good girl in the darkly satirical video.

The 27-year-old debuted her video at the star-studded Video Music Awards on Sunday night (27 Aug) - which was hosted by her long-running nemesis, Katy Perry, but she did not appear at the ceremony herself.