Looks like South Korean pop artists are breaking records once again as K-Pop group BTS overtake Taylor Swift with the most-watched video in one day. 'Idol' has gained more than 45 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours, surpassing 'Look What You Made Me Do' by at least 2 million.

BTS at Billboard Music Awards

The band are also breaking their own records with their highest one-day viewing record for a video previously being 35.9 million for 'Fake Love' earlier this year. The viewing count for 'Idol' is currently at 101 million since it premiere on Friday (August 24th 2019).

It's not the first time a K-Pop artist has broken video records. While the most viewed YouTube video is currently Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito', for a long time it was Psy's 2012 video 'Gangnam Style' that was at the top. It's since dropped to number 5 on the list, but it still has more than 3.2 billion views as of this year.

BTS - AKA Bangtan Sonyeondan or 'Beyond The Scene' - dropped their last Korean album 'Love Yourself: Tear' back in May, but 'Idol' is taken from its follow-up compilation 'Love Yourself: Answer' which also came out on Friday. They also recorded an alternate version of the song with Nicki Minaj as a bonus track.

It really is a takeover of the best by this electric septet. They'll hit the UK this Fall for two shows at London's O2 on October 9th and 10th.

In other news, there have been rumours that James Corden has asked them to join him in a special episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' after having them on 'The Late Late Show' to perform 'DNA' and 'Fake Love', and play a game of Flinch.

James even Tweeted: 'I want BTS to come on my show and perform serendipity so bad! Maybe we could even sing it in a Carpool Karaoke?'