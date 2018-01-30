Music fans across the UK will no doubt be lamenting the lack of Glastonbury Festival fun this year, but they can at least take comfort in the fact that the next best thing is being set up across four different locations. The Biggest Weekend will feature headliners the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more.

Taylor Swift performing at the Jingle Bell ball

The BBC has announced the first line-up for their forthcoming Biggest Weekend festival; an event which is set to take place in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Plus, it's probably the best value for money you'll ever see from a festival.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are confirmed to headline the event at Singleton Park, Swansea between May 26th and 27th, with BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network at the helm of this part of the event. It marks the first time Taylor has headlined a proper music festival since British Summer Time 2015.

'So excited to be part of The Biggest Weekend this summer', Ed Sheeran said in a statement. 'I've always loved performing at Big Weekend with Radio 1 and this year it's going to be even bigger. Bring it on Swansea!'

Over in Scone Palace, Perth, BBC Radio 3 and Radio 2 will be in charge for the May 25th to 26th dates featuring acts the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

The same stations will be doing the War Memorial Park, Coventry event on May 27th to 28th, where the line-up includes Billy Ocean, Snow Patrol, Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, and Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Finally, BBC 6 Music will be taking over Titanic Slipways, Belfast on May 25th to 26th with artists including Beck, Courtney Barnett, Manic Street Preachers and Public Service Broadcasting.

'The Biggest Weekend is in Belfast, which is good in itself', said Manic Street Preachers. 'We've played there a lot over the years, we did one of the greatest gigs ever there back in The Limelight in 1990. And then we've had subsequently just lots of great gigs there, just amazing ones. It is good to spread 6 Music's message far and wide.'

There's really no excuse not to attend the BBC's Biggest Weekend, particularly when tickets are priced at just £18 plus £4.50 booking fee. Of course, there will only be 175,000 tickets available, so make sure you get them while you can. They go on sale on February 12th.