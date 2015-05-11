Posted on 11 May 2015

When 11.05.2015

'Chicago Fire' star Taylor Kinney and Mariska Hargitay from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' were among the star arrivals at this year's NBC Upfront Presentation held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

More NBC stars included 'The Mysteries of Laura' star Janina Gavankar, Jason Beghe from 'Chicago P.D.', 'Bad Judge' actor Tone Bell and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' creator Dick Wolf. A number of other famous TV faces also made an appearance, from junk food extraordinaire Adam Richman of 'Man v. Food' to 'Saved by the Bell' legend Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Contactmusic

More Videos