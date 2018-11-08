Although director Matthew Vaughn has been hinting at big plans for a cinematic universe around his hit movie Kingsman, it seems that he’ll have to execute them without the involvement of his main star, with Taron Egerton confirming that he won’t be taking part in the third film.

In a recent interview with Yahoo UK, the 28 year old English star spoke about his career-making role as the petty criminal turned super-spy, Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, whom he has played in the first two Kingsman movies.

Unfortunately for fans, he won’t be participating in the third planned movie of the franchise.

“I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie,” Egerton said, before making clear that the door wasn’t actually closed permanently.

Taron Egerton shooting the second 'Kingsman' film

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me.”

More: Taron Egerton wants Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as villain on ‘Kingsman 3’

Egerton isn’t necessarily referring to a direct follow-up to last year’s second movie but Vaughn’s developing spin-off-prequel Kingsman: The Great Game, which will explore the history of the Secret Service organization in the 1900s.

Back in June this year, Vaughn told Empire about his plans for an extended cinematic universe for the Kingsman films. He hinted that The Great Game and Kingsman 3 would be filmed back-to-back. Additionally, the filmmaker is developing a 'Kingsman' TV series, and a Statesman film based on the American league of spies introduced in the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Whatever form it takes, a prequel or a threequel, the next Kingsman movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 9th, 2019.

More: Margot Robbie, Taron Egerton and eight more stars who played sports legends on the big screen