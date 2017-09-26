Adapted from the Mark Millar comic book series 'Kingsman: The Secret Service', this month came the sequel to the critically-acclaimed movie of the same name. This time round, the film was called 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'. Bringing a slew of stars that helped make the first such a success back to proceedings, including Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Mark Strong, as well as new faces such as Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry, director Matthew Vaughn looks set to be onto a winner once more.

Setting up a third instalment, it would be fair to say that those invested in this franchise are intent on bringing it back at least one more time, and those involved are already having their say about where they'd like the future of the series to go.

Lead actor Taron Egerton for example has one particular actor in mind when it comes to casting one of the new villains coming to the franchise.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter the actor explained: "I know who the character [villain] is and it's nothing like this actor, but I love Dwayne Johnson. I think he's the right fit for it, but the villain role Matthew [Vaughn] has described to me is not Dwayne Johnson."

Johnson's star power is certainly something to behold, with the actor named as the highest-paid in the business last year, taking in over $64 million in income for those 12 months, thanks to work on movies such as Disney's smash hit, 'Moana'.

This year, he's also done a lot, leading the way in the 'Baywatch' movie and 'The Fate of the Furious', with the new 'Jumanji' flick, 'Welcome to the Jungle' set to drop before Christmas.

Extremely busy both in the world of movies and television, we imagine it would take some big bucks to get Johnson on board with this franchise; especially in the role of a villain, which is something we're yet to see much of him do away from the WWE.

Of course, Johnson being in the third 'Kingsman' movie is something many of us would like to see, so let's hope conversations are already taking place behind-the-scenes...

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' is out now in cinemas.