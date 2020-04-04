Taraji P. Henson worries about going ''insane'' in self-isolation but is keeping her mind busy and taking it ''one day at a time''.
Taraji P. Henson worries about going ''insane'' in self-isolation.
The 'Empire' star admits there are days where she struggles at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic but she tries to distract herself by keeping her mind busy and taking it ''one day at a time''.
Speaking to AM to DM, she said: ''I have my moments. I'm gonna say, 'I know people think I'm all strong and this, that, and the third,' but I have my moments. I have my days where I feel like I'm actually going to go insane and crack up, and then I have to meditate and I have to centre myself. Some days are harder than others. Some days I wake up and it's just like, I see the light at the end of the tunnel - and then some days I can't see any light, but I just take one day at a time and I just try to keep myself busy, keep my mind busy. Everybody is important in this moment. Everybody should be careful and be safe.''
Taraji tragically lost an uncle to suspected coronavirus ''complications'' and has decided to ''pause'' her wedding plans after her loss.
The 'Coffee and Kareem' star had been busy planning her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Kelvin Hayden, but she admitted the ongoing global pandemic has meant the couple are taking a step back.
She said: ''I'm pausing because there's so much to take into consideration now. We've all been changed after this. There's so much to consider - my grandmother who is 96, his grandmother who is 86, my mother he's now 70, my aunts and uncles who are up there. I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona. It's a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. Humanity will be forever changed after this!''
