Taraji P. Henson hopes lockdown can bring people ''closer'' to their own souls.

The 'Empire' actress understands it will take some time to adjust after social distancing measures in place in to slow the spread of coronavirus around the world are lifted but hopes the period doesn't make humanity ''cold'' and drift away from one another.

She said: ''As a world, I hope going through this doesn't make us cold. I hope we don't walk around in fear. When this is over, it is going to take a minute for us to adjust. And that's okay.

''My hope is that while we're at home, people are getting closer to each other and themselves -- to their souls. This is the time for all of us to come together and be powerful and just put love into the world so it can win over all.''

The 49-year-old actress - who is engaged to Kelvin Hayden - has more of an appreciation of her own surroundings and cherishes her moments of ''peace'' early in the morning, when the city is completely still.

She told the new issue of People magazine: ''When I'm alone, the time of day I most find peace is first thing in the morning before the house is up, right before the sun breaks through the clouds. That's when I do my meditation.

''I've been falling in love with watching the sunrises over Lake Michigan from our condo in Chicago. We've been having a lot of dense fog that you see approach the lake, and then it drifts off into the city in between the buildings.

''It's like we were above the clouds in an airplane. I'd never seen anything like that before.

''Or maybe I never had time like this to stop and appreciate it so much. It was beautiful.''