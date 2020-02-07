Artist:
Song title: Lost in Yesterday
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Indie

With the world eagerly anticipating the release of their fourth studio album 'The Slow Rush' (out on February 14th 2020), Tame Impala unveil a retro video for their first single of the year, 'Lost in Yesterday'. It's already the album's highest charting single on the US Rock chart.

