With the world eagerly anticipating the release of their fourth studio album 'The Slow Rush' (out on February 14th 2020), Tame Impala unveil a retro video for their first single of the year, 'Lost in Yesterday'. It's already the album's highest charting single on the US Rock chart.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
